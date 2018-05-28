× Coast Guard suspends search for 70-year-old man missing in plane crash off Bainbridge Island

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard on Monday afternoon suspended the search for a 70-year-old man missing from a plane crash in Eagle Harbor, off Bainbridge Island.

“Coast Guard command personnel have been in contact with the families of those affected by the incident, and we extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy, as well as thank all of our partner agencies and community members who assisted with search efforts for their dedication and service to the public,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound were notified at 5:13 p.m. Sunday that people aboard a vessel in the area saw a plane crash into the water near Eagle Harbor and they were able to rescue a woman found bleeding and floating in the water.

The aircraft was reported as a 1974 two-seater, fixed-wing, single-engine airplane, with two people aboard and crashed in the water that’s about 100-feet deep. The injured woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found floating at the crash location and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in reportedly critical condition.

The circumstances behind the crash are still unknown at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will now carry out an investigation.