Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night, following the Rave Green's 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Leerdam addresses some consternation by fans as the Sounders look to rebound from a start that sees them toward the bottom of the Western Conference. He also reveals which team he'll be rooting for in the World Cup. Interview above.