Search for possible missing person after airplane crashes off Bainbridge Island
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Two people were rescued Sunday after a small, single-engine Cessna plane crashed into Puget Sound, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.
Officials said good Samaritans and first responders are still looking for a possible third person.
The Coast Guard first notified the public about the crash on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m.
No details have been released on a recovery effort to retrieve the crashed aircraft.
