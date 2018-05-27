× Search for possible missing person after airplane crashes off Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Two people were rescued Sunday after a small, single-engine Cessna plane crashed into Puget Sound, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

Officials said good Samaritans and first responders are still looking for a possible third person.

The Coast Guard first notified the public about the crash on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m.

#USCG, locals responding to report of plan crash in water near Eagle Harbor w/2 ppl aboard, good Sam rescued one, 2nd missing. #USCG Port Angeles helicopter crew and Station Seattle boat crew en route to search. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 28, 2018

No details have been released on a recovery effort to retrieve the crashed aircraft.

Q13 has a crew en route to the scene, and this story will be updated as more details emerge.