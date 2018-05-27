× Police: 13-year-old Bothell girl found

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police have found a 13-year-old girl who was previously reported as missing.

Bothell Police tweeted Hayleigh M. Grogan has been found and reunited with her family.

Previous story:

Police asked the public Friday for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Hayleigh M. Grogan was last seen by her family on Tuesday morning at her home in the 18100 block of 126 Avenue NE in Bothell.

“The family is deeply concerned as this is not normal behavior for Hayleigh,” the police said in a news release. “She is home-schooled and does not have any friends that the parents are aware of.”

Hayleigh is described as mixed race, 5-foot-7, 113 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police ask that if you have any information about her whereabouts to please call (425) 486-1254 and refer to Case #18-11601. Anonymous tips may also be left by calling the Bothell Police Department’s tip line at (425) – 487-5551.