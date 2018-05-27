× Body of Lynnwood teen recovered from lake

NEAR ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. — The body of a 17-year-old Lynnwood boy was recovered Saturday evening from Banks Lake.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager went missing Friday around 8:30 p.m. near Steamboat Rock State Park.

Friends told deputies that David V. Fesko tried to swim to shore after falling off a flotation device, but went under water and did not resurface.

Law enforcement searched the lake and shoreline Friday night, but suspended the search. Spokane County Sheriff’s dive team arrived Saturday morning and found Fesko’s body around 6 p.m.

A coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.