Meet Ed! #WhyNotMePets

A cat named Ed has a lot of unique qualities that make him extra adorable.

Q-13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Ed get adopted. He is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat. You can meet him at Seattle Area Feline Rescue. He’s been there about a month.

Shelter staff say Ed specializes in what’s called “air biscuits.”

“He gets happy and he likes to knead and he’ll just knead the air,” said Shelley Lawson, the Communications Director at the rescue. “He’s kind of like a dog too. If you get his spot, he’ll just get going. “He’s pretty laid back other than the fact that he gets startled and takes a little time to adjust to change. He loves to snuggle. He loves pets.”

Ed is known as "Under the bed, sideways Ed" at the shelter. The "under the bed" part of his name is because he gets scared easily. He was homeless for a long time and was living in a park. That forced him to hide from all the predators outside.

"The sideways part comes from the way he holds his head," said Lawson. "We think at some point he had an infection in his ear that affected his balance, so he just sits and walks at a little bit of a tilt. It doesn't seem to bother him much. He still gets around fine, but he doesn't see the world quite right side up."

Ed is a healthy cat. Whoever adopts him should just keep up with regular vet check-ups. The perfect home for Ed would be one without young kids and he should be an inside only cat.

"He's 100 percent lovebug," said Lawson. "He's been through a lot, but it doesn't change his spirit at all. He just wants cuddles and he's just an expert air biscuit maker. He will keep you laughing for hours with that. He's so sweet and friendly."

Shelter staff say Ed is also pretty laid back around dogs, but they're not sure if he's lived with other cats.

If you're interested in adopting "under the bed, sideways Ed," visit the Seattle Area Feline Rescue website or you can always go to the shelter for a meet and greet with Ed.