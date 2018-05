× Two hurt as helicopter crashes after takeoff at Olympia airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two people suffered minor injuries when a helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from Olympia Regional Airport.

The crash happened Friday morning on airport property, according to Port of Olympia spokesperson Jennie Foglia-Jones.

Foglia-Jones said the two people on board were not seriously hurt.

The airport was still operational, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.