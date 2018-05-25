× New flag meant to protect endangered Southern Resident orcas

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Boaters enjoying Memorial Day Weekend should keep their eyes peeled for something new in the Puget Sound.

A “whale warning flag” will be flown by boats and select land stations along the west side of San Juan Island as part of a new way to let boaters know whales are in the area, and to pay attention.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the flags are part of new San Juan County initiatives to increase protection of endangered Southern Resident orcas.

“The flag warns everyone on the water – boaters, kayakers, and paddlers – that whales are close by so they can adjust their behavior to comply with Be Whale Wise guidelines,” officials at NOAA said.

Studies have shown that boat noise impacts Southern Resident orcas trying to eat, and whale advocates hope the flag will get people to be more cautious.

The flag is just one of more stringent guidelines meant to protect the orca. New guidelines put in place this year call for whale-watching vessels to remain at least one half-mile from the light house at Lime Kiln State Park on San Juan Island and a quarter-mile from shore along the west side of the island from Mitchell Point to Cattle Point.

The Washington department of Fish and Wildlife is also asking for recreational boaters to do the same.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order for increased protection of the endangered Southern Resident.