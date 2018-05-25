Michael Radder: Help find convicted child rapist worried to recently be more ‘mentally-off’

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County detectives say wanted child rapist, Michael Radder, could have mental problems that make him a serious threat to more than just kids.

The child he raped was the daughter of his former boss. He illegally went into their home to prey on her.

He’s also been convicted of burglary with sexual motivation and now he’s failing to register as a sex offender in King County.

“He’s been using a lot of drugs, the last report we had and his friends have said that he’s king of mentally-off, because of his drug use, so who knows what he’s up to and what he’s capable of and that’s why we need to get him off the street,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “We’re trying to find this guy. We need the publics’ help, because we don’t know where he’s hiding. He knows that he’s wanted. He knows that he has multiple warrants for his arrest and he doesn’t want to go to jail.”

Those other warrants are for resisting and obstructing in Pacific, possession of drug paraphernalia in Auburn and a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape from Community Custody.

He’s 42 years old, 5’8” and weighs 153 pounds.

He’s known to hangout in the Enumclaw and Auburn areas of King County.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead his arrest.