King County’s elected prosecutor, Dan Satterberg, lost his sister Shelley in March. He revealed in a deeply personal op-ed in Crosscut that Shelley struggled for years with substance abuse issues, which ultimately led to her death.

In an interview on “Q13 News This Morning,” Satterberg shared how his sister’s personal battle with addiction shaped his perspective on the issue. He also encouraged compassion as the city and the region try to deal with a growing homelessness crisis.

