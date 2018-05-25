Hit-and-run driver strikes 3 women in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley say the vehicle hit the women while they were on a sidewalk Friday morning and left the scene. He says two women suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three women on sidewalk hit by driver near PSU; people asked to avoid area https://t.co/gxG9YaRqyX pic.twitter.com/qqcznokxHh — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) May 25, 2018

Burley says police are still looking for the driver. He did not provide a description of the vehicle, but witnesses have described as a blue SUV.

He declined to say whether investigators believe the driver intended to hit the pedestrians.

This text was shared with me by a coach at PSU. He said they got this text, as well as an email and call about the hit-and-run. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/APLqqKWdxI — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) May 25, 2018