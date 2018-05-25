Hit-and-run driver strikes 3 women in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.
Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley say the vehicle hit the women while they were on a sidewalk Friday morning and left the scene. He says two women suffered life-threatening injuries.
Burley says police are still looking for the driver. He did not provide a description of the vehicle, but witnesses have described as a blue SUV.
He declined to say whether investigators believe the driver intended to hit the pedestrians.
45.523062 -122.676482