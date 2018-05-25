George Millard: Help hunt Michigan sex offender wanted in Washington

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A real-life monster from Michigan is wanted in King County.

Convicted child predator, George Millard, sexually assaulted two girls for several years in the Midwest state.

He was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

He’s since moved to Washington state where he’s failing to register as a sex offender in King County.

“He also has a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape Community Custody, so not only is he not registering as a sex offender and we don’t know where he’s at, but he’s also wanted on a DOC Escape warrant, because he’s not checking with a probation officer either, so he is a sex offender from Michigan, but when you move to Washington state you still need to register, as well, so and he’s not doing that. He’s not following protocol and he’s not following the rules and for safety reasons we want to know where all the sex offenders are at, that’s required by the court, required by law and he’s not following that law,” says King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Millard has been been busted for failing to register several times before. He’s also been convicted of false imprisonment in Snohomish County.

George Millard is 33 years old, 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds.

Detectives say he’s known to hangout in the Shoreline/north King County/south Snohomish County area and has been couch-surfing and stealing from those letting him into their home.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.