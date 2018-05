Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- As we get into the gardening season, you're not the only one that likes hanging out in your yard or patio.

Pests and plant disease can start popping up as the spring turns to summer.

Master Gardener Tim Joyce got some great tips from Mitch Huber with Watson's in Puyallup on how to help your plants stay strong, healthy and looking good all season long.