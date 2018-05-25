Christopher Fitzpatrick: U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward to help catch sex offender believed to be with at-risk teen

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

The U.S. Marshal-led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is searching for wanted sex offender, Christopher Fitzpatrick, who could be with an at-risk teen from Bonney Lake.

Bonney Lake Police say Lileana “Lily” Christopherson, 15, left her parent’s home on May 9th and took a bus to Federal Way. She was reported to have been at an apartment off 327th Lane in Federal Way. Lily is known to frequent the Commons at Federal Way as well as the nearby transit center.

Bonney Lake police issued a press release Wednesday after determining that Lily is “at risk” and believed to be with Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is a registered sex offender and frequents the same areas.

He was convicted of Assault in the 3rd Degree with Sexual Motivation and is wanted by law enforcement after not checking in as he is required to do.

He is one of The Western District of Washington U.S. Marshals Top Ten Most Wanted.

He is 39 years old, 6’4″ and weighs 200 lbs.

Lily’s mother has a message for her: “I would say with all my heart, I love you unconditionally forever and please let me be here and help you. I love you. I love you so much. You are my heart. I can’t imagine my world without you,” said Lena Winters.

Lily is 5’2″ and 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair. She also has a small scar next to her left eye.

If you know where either Lileana "Lily" Christopherson or Christopher Fitzpatrick are, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It's anonymous and The U.S. Marshals-led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for assistance in the apprehension of Fitzpatrick.