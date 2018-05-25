Bridging the Divide: Safe injection sites

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: Safe Injection Sites

Safe injection sites are one of the most controversial plans in the fight against the opioid crisis. While King County was poised to become the first place in the United States to open such sites, cities across the county fought back. A Federal Way city councilman who lead an effort to ban such sites from his city, sits face-to-face with one of the main backers of the idea.