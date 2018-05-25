3 finalists named for post of Seattle police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE — Three finalists were named Friday to become Seattle's next police chief.

The finalists are former Pittsburgh police chief Cameron McLay; Minneapolis Police Department deputy chief of patrol Eddie Frizell and assistant chief Ely Reyes of the Austin Police Department in Texas.

McLay is the only finalist to have served as a permanent chief of a large city police department.

Their names were forwarded to Mayor Jenny Durkan. She will interview the finalists and make her selection by this summer. Her choice will be submitted to the City Council for confirmation.

The three finalists were selected from five semifinalists submitted by a search committee.

The other two semifinalists were Carmen Best, who has served as Seattle's interim police chief since Jan. 1 and an assistant chief in the Los Angeles Police Department.

I asked the search committee today why Interim Chief @CarmenBest was not named as a finalist for @SeattlePD Chief. Here is the response, in full. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/rCyOr1QdFX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 26, 2018

I’m incredibly grateful for the work that Interim Chief Carmen Best has done and will continue to do as part of the @SeattlePD. I have known Chief Best for years and her work has been invaluable to me as Mayor — she has been a strong leader as Interim Chief. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 25, 2018