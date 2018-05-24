Former actress admits to pressing charges against Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Former actress Lucia Evans confirms she’s the one pressing charges against Harvey Weinstein, who officials say will surrender to authorities on Friday to face criminal charges involving sexual assault allegations.

In an interview with Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker, Evans says she struggled with the decision about whether to make a formal complaint.

She says she initially felt proud, but then fear set in and she realized it “could be a long and bruising process.”

Her comments were published on the magazine’s website on Thursday.

Evans was among the first women to speak out about the 66-year-old film producer. She tells the magazine that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex.

Weinstein has denied having any nonconsensual sex with women.

The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation.