‘We’re not OK … it’s hard’: Grieving family of Coug QB Tyler Hilinski still at a loss over his death

SEATTLE -- It's been a devastating year for the Washington State University family.

Backup quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life in January, shocking the Coug community.

Tyler was expected to be the team's starting quarterback after playing in the 2017 Holiday Bowl. But his sudden death has created a lot of questions -- not just about the future of the team, but hos his family is coping with this loss.

Q13 Sports' Ian Furness on Thursday sat down with Tyler's mom, Kym Hilinski, and brother, Ryan Hilinski, for the first time since his death.

Tyler was "the best friend, the best brother," Kym said, adding that he was always trying to help people and make sure everyone was OK.

"There were no signs," Kym said, referring to Tyler's suicide. "He was always so positive."

On the day that coach Mike Leach called to tell her of Tyler's death, Kym said, "it's a shock ... I thought he was lying."

Asked how the family is coping four months later, Kym said, "We're not OK. It's hard for us to think about not having Tyler the rest of our lives."

If you would like to check out the family's foundation, just click on Hilinskishope.org. There you can learn more about the family and how to donate.