Trump awards Medal of Honor to retired Navy SEAL Britt K. Slabinski

President Donald Trump on Thursday presented the Medal of Honor to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski, recalling the Navy SEAL’s heroism in a 2002 combat mission during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan when his teammate was thrown out of a helicopter.

“Today we induct a new name into the world’s most exclusive gathering of heroes,” Trump said as he introduced Slabinski.

Under Slabinski’s leadership, the team returned to the enemy stronghold on a “steep, icy mountain” to rescue their teammate.

“Britt and his team didn’t even hesitate for a moment … they went back to that mountain … they jumped out onto a furious onslaught of machine gun fire … and charged uphill toward the enemy,” Trump said.

In the face of dangerous air fire and a “treacherous descent,” Slabinski “tended to the wounded and coordinated their escape.”

Seven of the men who fought with Slabinski were in attendance Thursday, and Trump recognized each of them for their “unbelievable acts of bravery.” He also named each of the men who gave their lives on the mountain that day and thanked their gold star families.

“These were incredible, incredible men and you can be proud that they were in your family, and they are looking down and are incredibly proud of you,” he said.