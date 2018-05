SKYKOMISH, Wash. — State transportation crews on Thursday discovered a sinkhole, part of which is under westbound U.S. 2 near Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

“We need to fill the hole before it is safe to open US 2 to two lanes of traffic,” WSDOT tweeted Thursday night, posting these two photos.

“Plan for alternating traffic overnight/Friday as well as Memorial Day weekend travel delays,” the department added.