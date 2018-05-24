Police say 2 suspects in Everett motel shooting could be in Kent, Renton areas

EVERETT, Wash. — Police asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding two suspects in an Everett shooting last week that left a man in serious condition.

On May 16, a man was shot multiple times at the Farwest Motel at 6030 Evergreen Way. Police said Thursday he remains in serious condition.

Detectives found probable cause for attempted murder and armed robbery charges on four suspects — two men, both 24, have been arrested, but a 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have not been found. Police said that current information indicates they ma be hiding in the Kent or Renton areas.

They were identified as Misty Marie Krum, 28, and Devon Evans, 23. Krum is 5-foot-7, about 150 pounds, with brown/blonde hair, green eyes, with an upper lip piercing. Evans is 6-foot, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.