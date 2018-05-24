× Meet Hank! #WhyNotMePets

Hank is a 6-year-old miniature pinscher who will bring a whole lot of energy and spunk into his future home.

Q-13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Hank get adopted. You can meet him at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

Shelter staff say Hank is a spunky dog who will always have you laughing and he’s really smart.

“You know what he definitely loves to play fetch and we have dog behavior team here and one of the things we’ve been working with him on is the “drop it” cue,” said Kimberlee Spicer, the animal behavior manager at the shelter. “He knows to come right up to you. He drops it. He gets a treat and then the game gets to continue. I would say if he had to choose between a stuffed toy and a tennis ball, he’d probably choose a stuffed toy.”

Hank has been at the shelter for three months. He does have food allergies, so the shelter has him on a special diet and whoever adopts him would have to continue with that diet.

"Usually with animals that have food allergies you want to look for a single diet protein and also foods that don't have a bunch of empty fillers in it," said Spicer. "So, he is on a natural balance venison and sweet potato diet. "

Shelter staff think Hank is having trouble with adoption because of the stress he feels being at the shelter, but people should know he'll be a great dog once he's adopted.

"For him, he's one that certainly will bark and pace in his kennel so a lot of people can overlook that behavior," said Spicer .The most amazing thing about Hank is once you get him out of the kennel, take him on a walk, he's a completely different dog. He's so much more calm and relaxed once out of that environment."

The perfect home for Hank would be with an adult only family or someone who will take him on hikes. Also, it's best that he is the only pet in the house.

Shelter staff say his age makes him the perfect dog.

"For me, actually 6 years is my favorite age for dogs because they are still active and vibrant in their personality," said Spicer. "They also know how to be a couch potato at times too right. They're not an adolescent where they're go, go, go all the time so I think 6 is the perfect age for a lot of animals."

If you're interested in adopting Hank, the Homeward Pet Adoption Center starts accepting applications at 9 a.m. during adoption days. Adoption hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.