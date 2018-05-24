Man pleads not guilty to child molestation, attempted luring, other charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- The suspect accused of trying to lure young girls out of Walmart stores in Federal Way and Renton is back in our state.

Remy Amon made his first appearance in King County court Thursday after he was arrested last month in Vermont.

He pleaded not guilty to child molestation, indecent exposure, attempted luring with sexual motivation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

He had been on the run since last year after the public's tips helped Renton police identify him.

Amon is being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.