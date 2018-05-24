× Ex-Spokane NAACP head Rachel Dolezal charged with welfare fraud

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A one-time civil rights activist in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.

KHQ-TV reports that Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was charged Tuesday with theft by welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance.

Court documents say she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in childcare assistance from August 2015 through November 2017.

Documents say an investigation into Diallo’s alleged theft started in March 2017 when a state investigator received information that Diallo had written a book that was published.

Documents say Diallo had deposited nearly $84,000 into her bank account without reporting it.

Court documents say Diallo told investigators she “fully disclosed her information” and declined to answer further questions.