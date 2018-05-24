Deputies: Winlock man shot to death by neighbor while playing basketball with son

WINLOCK, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man suspected of killing his neighbor in front of his juvenile son outside their home in Winlock.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot by his neighbor.

Deputies said the victim had been playing basketball with his son when the suspect pulled into the driveway on Meier Road in Winlock and fired several shots at the victim. By the time medics arrived, the victim was already dead.

The juvenile son ran to safety and told family members to call for help.

Authorities found the 58-year-old suspect at his home, but he would not surrender. The SWAT team was called to the scene and hours later went into the home and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, who has not yet been charged, was booked into the Lewis County Jail for investigation of first degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.