CLE ELUM, Wash. — Exit 84 on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum will remain closed while crews work to clean up a rolled over tanker truck.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore said the tanker was carrying 7,000 gallons of liquid asphalt.

The rollover collision ruptured the tank spilling the liquid asphalt on the highway.

The eastbound I-90 exit 84 off-ramp will remain closed throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

Only one minor injury was reported in the crash.