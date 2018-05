TACOMA, Wash. – A suspect was in custody after a homicide in Tacoma on Wednesday evening.

Tacoma police said a man was found dead after a call came in around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was found in the 1600 block of E. 68th St.

Police said they believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police didn’t say how the victim died and didn’t provide any information about the victim or the suspect.

This breaking news story will be updated as new information becomes available.