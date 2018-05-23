Survivor of cougar attack that killed 1 leaves hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The survivor of a cougar attack near North Bend has been released from the hospital.

Thirty-one year old Issac Sederbaum, released Tuesday, suffered lacerations and other injuries when the cougar attacked him as he rode his mountain bike in a remote area. His riding companion, 32-year-old S.J. Brooks, died in the attack.

Badly bloodied, Sederbaum got on his bike and rode to where he could get a cellphone signal. The first calls dropped.

But he eventually told 911 dispatchers: "I got attacked by a mountain lion, my friend did too. I don't know where I am."

Sederbaum flagged down passing motorists who tried to describe the location.

The two victims were known for their cycling advocacy work in the community.

When Sederbaum escaped the cougar and found cell reception, he called 911, expressing concern for his friend who didn't make it out.

Sederbaum is a social science researcher and works at the Vera Institute in Seattle.

Brooks founded the Seattle chapter of Friends on Bikes and was interested in creating a community where women, trans and non-binary people of color could enjoy biking.