× Students triumph in annual Kids vs Cops Chess Rumble Tournament

SEATTLE — In the annual Kids vs Cops Chess Rumble Tournament at Van Asselt Elementary School on Tuesday, the kids triumphed over the cops winning 30 games to 5.

Seattle Police Det. Denise ‘Cookie’ Bouldin teaches chess to about 200 kids each week in Rainier Beach.

The tournament helps kids develop a stronger sense of self, personal responsibility and positive relations ships with police officers. “The kids here today have told me that they feel like movie stars. Great news coverage we have gotten from the media is one of the positive things that’s happening,” said Det. ‘Cookie’.