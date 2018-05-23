Recognize them? Clearer video released of 2 suspects in University Place double-murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released clearer surveillance video of two suspects in the killing of two men in University Place last week in the hope someone might recognize one of them.

"Please contact our department if you have any information on who these two men are," the sheriff's department said in a tweet.

Deputies found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car parked in the road in the 6200 block of 63rd St. W. around 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 14. They had asked neighbors to check their security cameras for footage between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Initial surveillance video released last week showed the two male suspects running away about a half hour before the bodies were discovered. In the latest video, the two suspects appear to be calmly walking down the street and talking to each other.

The victims were identified Tuesday as 22-year-old Wilberth Acala and 19-year-old Adrian Valencia-Cuevas. Detectives said they were both shot in the back of the head, likely from the back seat of the Dodge Charger in which they were found.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges in the case. You can call anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Here is the initial video: