Police: Man shoots another in Northgate, tells officers he fired after being threatened with knife

SEATTLE – A man called 911 late Wednesday afternoon to report he had just shot another man on 8th Avenue NE in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived to find the shooter and the man he had shot, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

“The shooter told officers he had been approached by the victim who threatened him with a knife,” the Seattle Police Department blog report said. “The man then said he shot the victim, striking him four times.”

Officers searched the area and found a knife and a gun. Detectives were interviewing the man and will work with the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges should be filed, police said.