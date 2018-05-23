Cops searching for missing Bonney Lake teen who may be with a registered sex offender

Please wait for video to load

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl who may be with a registered sex offender.

Lileana “Lily” Christopherson left her parent’s home on May 9th and took a bus to Federal Way.

She was reported to have been at an apartment off 327th Lane in Federal Way. Lily is known to frequent the Commons at Federal Way as well as the nearby transit center.

Bonney Lake police issued a press release Wednesday after determining that Lily is “at risk.”

She is believed to be with 39-year-old Christopher R. Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is a registered sex offender and frequents the same areas.

Lily is 5’02” tall and 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair. She also has a small scar next to her left eye.

If you see Lily or know where she may be, you are asked to call 911.