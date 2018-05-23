Katie’s Q13 Weather School visits Tacoma Baptist School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash – Meteorologist Katie Boer made the drive south to Pierce County Thursday to talk to Mrs. Brey's kindergarten classes at Tacoma Baptist School in Tacoma.

Boer brought all kinds of hands-on science experiments to bring weather to life. She spoke to the class about seasons and the relationship between the sun and the earth–including how many football fields could fit between the sun and the earth. The students couldn't stop laughing when she pulled out her green screen and had one student wear green to demonstrate that you'd disappear if you wore green in front of the green screen.

Boer talked about thunderstorms and why you clear the sound of a clap of thunder and talked about how clouds need to be saturated to experience “rain” using shaving cream and color dye.

It's always the kids that ask the best questions, including "Have you ever killed a bee?" directed to Photojournalist Fernando Ochoa. And this nugget from 9-year-old Donald Sotelo who suggested "If you go to an airplane then you can get to a different part of the nation and then there won't be an earthquake anymore."