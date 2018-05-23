Human remains found in wooded area of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Human remains have been found in a wooded area below Stadium High School in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports the body’s advanced state of decomposition made an immediate determination of gender, age and race impossible.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd says police received a call about the remains and had to use a ladder to reach the site which was heavily covered by blackberry vines.

She says there was no obvious sign of the cause of death.

The body was to be transported to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.