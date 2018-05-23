× Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault in Seattle

SEATTLE — Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he spat on an Uber driver last year in Seattle.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports the 52-year-old “Deadliest Catch” star pleaded guilty to assault in Seattle Municipal Court Wednesday.

Under a plea agreement, a property destruction charge was dismissed. Prosecutors had also recommended the assault conviction be dropped and the case dismissed as long as Hansen stays out of trouble and complies with court conditions for a year.

But Judge Edward McKenna wasn’t ready to agree with that recommendation and postponed sentencing until June 28. The judge ordered Hansen to undergo a new alcohol evaluation.

Hansen, who lives in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline, was accused in May 2017 of spitting on the driver's head and kicking his car after he learned he couldn't pay cash for his family's ride home.

He left the courtroom without commenting to reporters.