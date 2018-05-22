State looking at tolling plans for new Highway 99 tunnel

SEATTLE – The tunnel that will replace Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct is nearing completion, but the state is still trying to figure out how much drivers will have to pay to use it.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is taking public input on how much the tolls should cost.

There are three options to choose from:

Option A: Toll rates range from $1.50 – $2.25 during peak travel times and $1 overnight. The midday toll rate is $1.25. And starting in 2022, toll rates would go up by three percent every three years.

Option B: Peak toll rates are the same, but the midday rate is just one-dollar. The weekday tolls would start increasing sooner, in 2020, with annual hikes of 3.5 percent for five years.

Option C: Peak toll rates remain the same, the midday rate is $1.25, and there are no increases during the first five years of tolling. Starting in 2024, tolls would go up by five percent every five years

The commission will hold public input meetings in June to gather feedback, and will solicit comments online. There’s lots more information here, including the dates and locations of the meetings.