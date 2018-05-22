× Seattle’s summer predicted to be warmer and drier than normal

SEATTLE — We’re definitely experiencing “summer in May,” but what does the REAL summer look like? Warm!

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, June through September will be warmer and drier than normal.

What does that exactly mean?

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says, “right now it’s impossible to know how far above normal our temperatures will be.”

In order for that prediction to come true, the summer months just have to be 1 degree warmer and .10 inches drier.

“A normal summer in terms of temperatures would average 74 for the high,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says. “So this summer expect more days above 74 degrees.”

Last year, we had seven days at 90 degrees or above and the hottest day was August 3rd when it hit 94.

The hottest day ever at SeaTac Airport was July 29, 2009, when it hit 103. SeaTac had only hit the triple digits once before that, topping out at 100 on July 20, 1994.

“There’s no way to know how many 90-degree days we will get this summer, or if we’ll hit 100 again,” McDermott explains. “But it looks like days in the 80s are pretty likely.”

As of May 22, SeaTac Airport reported 20 days with highs above average. That trend is expected to continue at least for Thursday and maybe even Friday.

Rain?

Last year, Seattle experienced the driest summer ever recorded, with just .52 inches of rain recorded at SeaTac Airport. It beat out 1910 which received .58 inches of rain.

“Normal rainfall is about 4 inches,” Kelley says. So June – September is expected to see “less than 4 inches” of rain.

Right now, May is on track for one of the driest Mays in recorded history. Kelley says, “there have been .12 inches of precipitation so far, and the forecast continues to call for mostly dry weather.”

Summer officially begins Thursday, June 21 and ends Saturday, September 22.

The 7-day:

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Feels like Summer. Highs: 78°

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 54°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Staying warm. Highs: 78°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74°

Friday: Increasing clouds. Partly sunny. A little cooler, slight chance showers in mountains. Highs: 68°

Saturday: Slight chance showers. Partly sunny. Highs: 67°

Sunday: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs: 67°

Monday/Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 70°