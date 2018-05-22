Mariners place Dee Gordon on DL, call up Dan Vogelbach from Tacoma

SEATTLE – Another day, another second baseman for the Seattle Mariners.

The M’s announced they placed Dee Gordon on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday morning, retroactive to Monday. Gordon fractured his right big toe.

Seattle called up Dan Vogelbach from the Tacoma Rainers to take his place.

Daniel Vogelbach #20 of the Seattle Mariners walks through the dugout before a game against the Houston Astros at Safeco Field on September 17, 2016. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Gordon was himself a replacement second baseman, returning to the position he played for most of his career after Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The 25-year-old Vogelbach is having a strong season for the Rainiers, batting .301 with nine home runs, two doubles, 22 walks and only nine strikeouts.

