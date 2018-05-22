Living with Alopecia Areata; You are not alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us take having hair for granted, but not people with Alopecia Areata. Alopecia is a medical term for autoimmune hair loss, a condition that affects about 2% of the world's population. It's estimated, about 148,000 people in Washington State are living with Alopecia.

Alopecia can happen at any age, and some people are born with it. Doctors don't know what causes it, and although there are treatments, there is no cure.

Deeann Graham was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was just 7-years-old. By the time she was 30, she had complete hair loss.

Feeling isolated, Deeann wrote a book called "Head-On, Stories of Alopecia". Her hope is it educates people about Alopecia and let's people who have it know, they are not alone.

Deeann is also part of a Local NW CAP Group Facebook Page. There are more than 100 members from Idaho, Oregon, Vancouver BC and Washington State. Their next meeting is Sunday, June 3rd.

Deeann's book, Head-On, stories of Alopecia is available on Amazon or at Head-On Publishing

If you would like to learn more about Alopecia, check out:

Children's Alopecia Project

and

National Alopecia Areata Foundation