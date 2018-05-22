× 4 Olympia schools placed in ‘lockout’ while police searched for possible robbery suspects

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Four Olympia School District schools were placed in ‘lockout’ for a while Tuesday as police searched for three possible robbery suspects in the west Olympia area.

“The outside doors at Hansen ES, Jefferson MS, Marshall MS and Capital HS are locked and any students participating in after school activities have been brought inside,” the Olympic School District said in a tweet earlier in the afternoon.

Police said the lockdown was lifted at about 4:35 p.m.

Olympia police said they assisted the Washington State Patrol in the pursuit of possible robbery suspects in a stolen car through Olympia. “Several non-injury crashes occurred,” police said.

The suspected stolen vehicle crashed at Division Street and Muirhead Avenue NW, police said. Three suspects took off, and police were searching for them while schools in the area were locked down.

Police later tweeted that no suspects were found.

Police said the incident began with a robbery in Grand Mound, Wash., Tuesday morning. Suspects reportedly fled in a Mercedes. At some point, the State Patrol spotted the Mercedes and suspects and attempted to pull it over. The chase went into Olympia, where several cars were sideswiped. The Mercedes crashed into trailer near a small preschool and the suspects fled on foot. There were no injuries in the sideswiped cars or at the preschool.