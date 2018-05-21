WSDOT’s travel tips for drivers this Memorial Day weekend, including best times to hit the road

SEATTLE — Highways across Washington will see typical heavy weekend traffic this holiday weekend, especially on Interstate 90 where lengthy delays are expected, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday.

Longer wait times are expected also at ferry docks and Canadian border crossings, WSDOT said.

It’s urging drivers to plan ahead and see when the best times are to drive.

WSDOT says that following these steps, travelers can get where they’re going with fewer headaches:

Check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s best times to travel charts to help plan your trip and avoid congestion.

Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather and ferry schedules.

Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.

Call 5-1-1 for updated road conditions.

Allow extra time for travel during the holidays to avoid rushing or distraction.

All construction work will be suspended through the holiday weekend, including over Snoqualmie Pass.

Weekend toll rates will be in effect Monday, May 28, on the State Route 520 bridge, it said. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on Monday — Memorial Day.

Current traffic incidents or adverse weather can result in traffic congestion outside the hours shown.

