SEATTLE -- The nonprofit Cascades Carnivore Project has released new video of the first wolverine -- and now with two kits or cubs -- in the southern Cascades in more than 75 years.

"As the only known breeding wolverines south of Interstate 90 in Washington, Pepper and her mate, who was also photographed visiting the den, have made history as the first documented reproductive pair in the Southern Cascades in over 75 years," the project said.