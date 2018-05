Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A Lynnwood family got a little help for their two children Sunday at the 25th annual Rampathon.

Aside from helping with the event, the construction group SquarePeg also gives jobs to workers who are in recovery or homeless.

If you are in need of a wheelchair ramp the group is accepting applications for next year. Click here, if you are interested.

Photojournalist Michelle Boehler shows us the volunteer work being done Sunday.