‘Such a lovely gesture’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients

Posted 10:08 AM, May 21, 2018, by

We knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are caring people who are involved in several charities, but they took it a step further the day after their wedding.

The couple donated their royal wedding flowers to patients at St Joseph’s Hospice located in the UK.

“Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture,❤” the hospice wrote on Facebook.  

Prince Harry and Meghan also ditched the traditional wedding gift registry. Instead, they asked people to donate to a charity that makes affordable sanitary pads for women in India.

The couple has asked for donations to a handful of charities instead of presents for their wedding in Windsor on Saturday. The Mumbai-based Myna Mahila Foundation is the only foreign organization they have picked.

Related stories