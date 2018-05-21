× ‘Such a lovely gesture’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients

We knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are caring people who are involved in several charities, but they took it a step further the day after their wedding.

The couple donated their royal wedding flowers to patients at St Joseph’s Hospice located in the UK.

“Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture, ❤” the hospice wrote on Facebook.

Prince Harry and Meghan also ditched the traditional wedding gift registry. Instead, they asked people to donate to a charity that makes affordable sanitary pads for women in India.

The couple has asked for donations to a handful of charities instead of presents for their wedding in Windsor on Saturday. The Mumbai-based Myna Mahila Foundation is the only foreign organization they have picked.