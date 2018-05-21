Puyallup River Bridge closes for nearly a year — here are your detours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- The Puyallup River Bridge that connects Tacoma and Fife will be closed for about nine months as crews work on the last phase of a replacement project.

The bridge, which opened in 1927, links drivers and pedestrians between Portland Ave. and Milwaukee Way.

Beginning May 21, the closure will impact drivers who use the Puyallup River Bridge as an alternative to Interstate 5. Detours are now in place directing traffic to the Lincoln Ave. Bridge or to I-5.

The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in February of 2019.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke explains your best alternatives: