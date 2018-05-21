Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors sues USA Swimming; alleges sexual abuse cover-up

Please wait for video to load

SEATTLE — Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming on Monday. The complaint filed in Orange County, California alleges USA Swimming failed to protect Kukors Smith despite knowledge of her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

“We do have evidence of other victims,” Kukors Smith’ attorney told reporters, claiming USA Swimming has a culture of protecting pedophile coaches.

Kukors Smith was a member of the 2012 Olympic team. She announced in February, that her former longtime swim coach began to “groom her” at 13 at the King Aquatic Club outside of Seattle and began sexually abusing her at age 16.

Sean Hutchison, 46, of Seattle, has denied the sexual misconduct allegations.

Kukors Smith also sued longtime Olympic coach Mark Schubert, saying he failed to report "a reasonable suspicion of child abuse or endangerment."

USA Swimming said it hired a private investigator in 2010 after learning of rumored relationship between Hutchison and Kukors, who was then 21. The organization said both parties denied a romantic or sexual relationship and the investigation was closed without penalties.

Hutchison left coaching afterward but remains a member of USA Swimming as the owner of the member club King Aquatic near Seattle, the organization said.

After the sexual allegations were made public earlier this year, Hutchison stepped down from his position of CEO of King Aquatics.

Kukors Smith, now 28, alleged Monday, that "money and medals were placed above athletes’ well being" and that USA Swimming did nothing to protect her.

"The signs of grooming were all there," she said. "By doing nothing [USA Swimming] enabled Sean Hutchison to abuse me for a decade."

Kukors Smith told reporters that since going public with her story earlier this year, she has felt depression, sadness, anger among freedom and joy.

"We need to do a better job protecting athletes," Kukors Smith said. "I needed help and there were people in positions of power who could have helped me."

Adding, "we saw the same thing happen in USA Gymnastics."