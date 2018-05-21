Montesano police release name, photo, license plate number of suspect in attempted kidnapping

MONTESANO, Wash. — Police released the name and photo of a suspect Monday in an attempted kidnapping of a woman last week.

Police said in a news release they have developed probable cause to arrest Isaac J. Gusman, 41, for attempted kidnapping and assault. They said he was driving a blue Chevrolet Avalanche with Washington license plate C54219D and that the vehicle has tinted rear windows and chrome/aluminum wheels.

The driver of the vehicle on May 18 pulled over and approached a 20-year-old woman walking near Church Street and McBryde Avenue. He told her he had a flat tire, then stuck a gun in her midsection and told her to get in the vehicle. However, they both fell to the ground and the victim began screaming, prompting the gunman to jump back into the vehicle and drive away. The victim ran a short distance and called 911.

Gusman is described as white, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at about 7:45 a.m. Monday in Mason County on the Matlock-Brady Road driving the Avalanche.

“Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the police said in a news release. “Gusman may be living in the woods near the Mason County and Grays Harbor County line.”

If seen, you are urged to call the Montesano Police Department at (360) 249-1031 or Grays Harbor Dispatch at (360) 533-8765.