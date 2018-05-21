Earl Thomas doesn’t show up for Seahawks’ OTAs; there are reportedly no contract negotiations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – Earl Thomas missed another opportunity Monday to show up for a Seattle Seahawks offseason session, ratcheting some fans’ worries up another notch.

The Seahawks began their organized team activities (OTA) offseason workouts on Monday. Teammate Bobby Wagner did an interview on 710-ESPN alluding to the fact Thomas didn’t show up, and the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed it on Twitter.

The session is voluntary, and Pelissero said the Seahawks had planned on him skipping it. He also said there have been no negotiations on a new contract for Thomas – who is entering the final year of his current deal – and that none are scheduled.

“I would like to take this time to shout out to Earl Thomas,” Wagner said Monday morning. “I think he’s an amazing player, he’s an amazing person, he’s a Hall of Famer. And just let him know that we’re over here and we’re wishing for the best in that situation and we’re thinking about him. And I just want him to know that.

“Just because he needs to know. He needs to know that we appreciate him over here. Because he’s a talent that – you’re not going to ever see another person like him ever again play the football field.”

Thomas’ wife, Nina, took to Twitter earlier this month after he skipped voluntary workouts, implying that he stayed home to spend time with his family.

Hella aggravating seeing fans try to “tell” my husband to go to VOLUNTARY workouts like hella vets don’t show up until mandatory 🙄 lmao — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) May 7, 2018

It’s not about ruining anything, football dictates so much of our lives so if there is a chance for my husband to take a few extra vacations with us and our kids then so be it. The same way a couple days with your teammates won’t hurt a couple days without shouldn’t hurt either — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) May 7, 2018

Exactly u can’t understand, so u probably shouldn’t speak on things u don’t understand. ur job probably doesn’t include tackling men upwards of 3x your size week after week. I’d never tell u how u should do ur job so u should probably take the same approach & just be entertained — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) May 7, 2018

The keyword there being V O L U N T A R Y 🧐 — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) May 7, 2018

But those are the fans that don’t realize that their favorite players actually have lives and families outside of football... heaven forbid they put them first 🤯 #MindBlown — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) May 7, 2018

Just know ET is ready.. that’s for damn sure 🙃 — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) May 7, 2018

There’s been plenty of worry about Thomas’ future after he chased Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett into the locker room following a game and said “come get me,” then did an interview at the Pro Bowl saying he wouldn’t return without a new contract.

“I won’t allow myself to go out there and risk it all if they’re not having faith in me and a longterm deal,” he said at the time. “I just gotta protect myself – me and my family. That’s the first thing. Like I said, I don’t feel comfortable just going out there without signing a long-term deal.”

Why #Seahawks S Earl Thomas told me he won’t return to Seattle without a contract extension and what he was thinking when he walked into the Cowboys locker room #earlthomas #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/lbcs1pWsnf — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 27, 2018

OTAs continue through June 7, but that’s when the voluntary part of the offseason schedule comes to an end. The Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp runs June 12-14.