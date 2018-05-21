Earl Thomas doesn’t show up for Seahawks’ OTAs; there are reportedly no contract negotiations

RENTON, Wash. – Earl Thomas missed another opportunity Monday to show up for a Seattle Seahawks offseason session, ratcheting some fans’ worries up another notch.
The Seahawks began their organized team activities (OTA) offseason workouts on Monday. Teammate Bobby Wagner did an interview on 710-ESPN alluding to the fact Thomas didn’t show up, and the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed it on Twitter.
The session is voluntary, and Pelissero said the Seahawks had planned on him skipping it. He also said there have been no negotiations on a new contract for Thomas – who is entering the final year of his current deal – and that none are scheduled.
“I would like to take this time to shout out to Earl Thomas,” Wagner said Monday morning. “I think he’s an amazing player, he’s an amazing person, he’s a Hall of Famer. And just let him know that we’re over here and we’re wishing for the best in that situation and we’re thinking about him. And I just want him to know that.
“Just because he needs to know. He needs to know that we appreciate him over here. Because he’s a talent that – you’re not going to ever see another person like him ever again play the football field.”
Thomas’ wife, Nina, took to Twitter earlier this month after he skipped voluntary workouts, implying that he stayed home to spend time with his family.
There’s been plenty of worry about Thomas’ future after he chased Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett into the locker room following a game and said “come get me,” then did an interview at the Pro Bowl saying he wouldn’t return without a new contract.
“I won’t allow myself to go out there and risk it all if they’re not having faith in me and a longterm deal,” he said at the time. “I just gotta protect myself – me and my family. That’s the first thing. Like I said, I don’t feel comfortable just going out there without signing a long-term deal.”
OTAs continue through June 7, but that’s when the voluntary part of the offseason schedule comes to an end. The Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp runs June 12-14.