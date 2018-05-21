× ATF, sheriff’s office offer rewards of up to $6,000 in case where shots damaged Jehovah’s Witness church in Yelm

SEATTLE — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office are offering rewards of up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting into a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Yelm on May 16.

The building was vacant at the time and no one was injured, “but the building itself sustained at least $10,000 in damage to its structure, windows and doors,” an ATF news release said, adding that about 35 .223 rifle rounds were fired into the building.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to another $1,000 through Crime Stoppers of South Sound.

Two fires at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater on March 19 are being investigated as arsons. Those investigations are still ongoing and it’s unknown if the fires are related to the shooting in Yelm.

Anyone having information on the shooting should call ATF’s toll free hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “report it” app available at http://www.reportit.com and at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.