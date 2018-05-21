A watchdog group asks Netflix to pull ’13 Reasons Why’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) — A media watchdog group is calling on Netflix to pull its "13 Reasons Why" series because of potentially harmful content.

The Parents Television Council describes the second season of the series as "a ticking time bomb to teens and children." It wants both seasons yanked.

“If you come into the series with feelings of hopelessness or depression, you’ll never walk away from the series feeling any better," PTC program director Melissa Henson said in a statement. "And if you’re not feeling that way, the series will make you feel hopeless and depressed. For kids who are already at risk, who are being bullied or abused, the show may only serve to trigger those feelings and create dangerous real-life circumstances. We urge parents and schools to be alert and on guard in the weeks and months ahead.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A request for comment from Netflix wasn't immediately returned Monday.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" included a graphic depiction of a teen's suicide. The second season includes a story line about a student's thwarted plans to shoot up a school dance.

The conservative council claims 1.4 million members and is dedicated to curbing sex, violence and profanity on TV and in other media. In the past, it has opposed shows such as "Glee," ''The Mick," ''Scream Queens" and "The Real O'Neals."